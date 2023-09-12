Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.94.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $430,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $430,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,989 shares of company stock worth $13,314,006. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $137.74 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $138.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.