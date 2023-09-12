UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock opened at $479.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $491.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.65. The firm has a market cap of $444.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.65.

View Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.