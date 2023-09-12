Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Sells 252 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.39. 3,353,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,500. The firm has a market cap of $134.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

