Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $411.24. 5,838,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,769,975. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The company has a market capitalization of $329.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

