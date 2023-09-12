Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Takes $811,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 37,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 164,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,629,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 5,537.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,278,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 128,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,371 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $58.83 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $254.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

