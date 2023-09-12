Fiduciary Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.33.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MCD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $280.02. The company had a trading volume of 431,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,307. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.72. The company has a market capitalization of $204.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

