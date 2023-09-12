Summit Street Capital Management LLC Buys 2,466 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Summit Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 2.8% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,481,843,000 after buying an additional 32,108 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,918,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,077,049,000 after buying an additional 528,586 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1,018.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,428,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX stock traded down $10.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $653.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,651. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $665.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $588.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $726.53. The stock has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.79.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

