First Manhattan CO. LLC. Cuts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 758,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,309 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 0.8% of First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $216,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 62,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 33,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,463,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,319,000 after acquiring an additional 191,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 6.5% during the first quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 66,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.65.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $11.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $313.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.85 and its 200-day moving average is $294.99. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

