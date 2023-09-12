Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 111,505 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.5% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.85% of Costco Wholesale worth $4,069,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $559.98. The stock had a trading volume of 120,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $549.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

