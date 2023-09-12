Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NYSE NUW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 19,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,336. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $14.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 280,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 126,121 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

