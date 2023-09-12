Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.76. 1,485,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,939,959. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.09 and a 200 day moving average of $206.20.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

View Our Latest Research Report on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.