CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stake Cut by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in CME Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CME. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.35. 143,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,486. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $209.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.43 and a 200 day moving average of $189.13. The company has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.72%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

