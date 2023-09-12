Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,376 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 165.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $258.05. 296,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,525. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.35. The stock has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

