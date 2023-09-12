Foxhaven Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 317,203 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Foxhaven Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 317,203 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $65,515,000. Workday comprises 2.4% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 83.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $248.60. 280,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,258. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $252.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -525.44, a P/E/G ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.75.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Workday from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.71.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $100,227.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,913,821.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 11,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.98, for a total transaction of $2,430,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,863 shares in the company, valued at $40,188,085.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,913,821.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,143 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,140. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

