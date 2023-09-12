Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Cut by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 682,626 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 87,464 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 1.4% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $136,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.19.

Shares of PANW traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.74. 876,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,916,521. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $258.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.05 and its 200-day moving average is $216.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,586 shares of company stock worth $40,140,271. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

