Front Row Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Front Row Advisors LLC lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $9.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $618.27. The stock had a trading volume of 472,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,119. The firm has a market cap of $243.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $683.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $673.48. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $771.98.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $1.6281 dividend. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.18.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

