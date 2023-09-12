Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 118.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,813 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 30,224 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. UBS Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush raised their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.77.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,315 shares of company stock worth $15,034,135. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,303,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,789,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $872.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.50, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.86. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $313.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

