Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Game Creek Capital LP’s 7th Largest Position

Game Creek Capital LP reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,450 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 3.2% of Game Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.54 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average is $38.14.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

