Merchants Bancorp (MBINM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on October 2nd

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ MBINM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.90. 2,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,341. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $28.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.