Merchants Bancorp (MBINM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on October 2nd

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Merchants Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ MBINM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.90. 2,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,341. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $28.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35.
