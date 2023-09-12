Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ:QQQX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.07. 40,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,349. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,747,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,703,000 after purchasing an additional 19,419 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 34.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,508,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after buying an additional 388,984 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 903,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,700,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 753,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 387,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

