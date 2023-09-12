Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:QQQX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.07. 40,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,349. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
