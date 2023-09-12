Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 274,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.4% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 71,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 0.4 %

CMCSA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.09. 3,548,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,597,977. The company has a market cap of $186.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.