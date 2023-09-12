First Manhattan CO. LLC. Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,751,703 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 45,896 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 0.7% of First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned 0.11% of Comcast worth $179,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 102,629 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 83,702.5% during the first quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 232,971 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 232,693 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $2,368,000. Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $848,000. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 365,083 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,840,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,645,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,609,117. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.82. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.42%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

