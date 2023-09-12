First Manhattan CO. LLC. Cuts Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned about 0.08% of Moody’s worth $43,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE MCO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $339.79. 102,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $342.81 and its 200-day moving average is $322.06. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $363.19.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total transaction of $209,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,323,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total transaction of $209,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,323,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total transaction of $5,168,423.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,293.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,483 shares of company stock worth $8,360,390 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.53.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

