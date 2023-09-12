First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 897 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $903.27.

Insider Activity

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total transaction of $177,522.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,416,957.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,416,957.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total value of $73,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,521 shares of company stock worth $27,232,176 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

REGN traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $835.06. The stock had a trading volume of 65,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,130. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $774.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $772.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $668.00 and a 1-year high of $847.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

