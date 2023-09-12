Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Holdings Raised by Freshford Capital Management LLC

Freshford Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 173.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,596 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 6.9% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Freshford Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Activision Blizzard worth $44,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 184,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 642,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,179,000 after purchasing an additional 54,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.23. 890,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,346,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

