Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Future Fund LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Future Fund LLC decreased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 1.1% of Future Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.0% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.86.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $5,156,070.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,258,123. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $3,463,482.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,120.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $5,156,070.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,258,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,166,195 shares of company stock valued at $249,330,567. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.64. The stock had a trading volume of 835,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

