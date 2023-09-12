Future Fund LLC Makes New $296,000 Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Future Fund LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,481 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.0% of Future Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $673,731,000 after acquiring an additional 92,760 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,591,901 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $517,706,000 after acquiring an additional 419,411 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $328,080,000 after acquiring an additional 726,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW traded down $3.53 on Tuesday, reaching $249.61. The company had a trading volume of 370,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,913,397. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.34. The company has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total transaction of $9,144,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,630,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,264,400.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,586 shares of company stock worth $40,140,271 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.19.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

