Governors Lane LP Has $47.93 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Governors Lane LP boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 671.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,911 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,811 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 6.1% of Governors Lane LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Governors Lane LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $47,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $5,156,070.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,258,123. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $5,156,070.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,258,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,166,195 shares of company stock worth $249,330,567. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.3 %

CRM stock opened at $225.46 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $219.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.80, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.86.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

