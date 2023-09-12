Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Sells 136 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,312,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,924 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,528 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,411,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,163,000 after purchasing an additional 572,632 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $258.49. 124,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,684. The company has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.35. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.