Georgetown University Invests $9.04 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Georgetown University bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 172,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,044,000. Charles Schwab makes up about 3.2% of Georgetown University’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. Raymond James upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,149. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $59.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

