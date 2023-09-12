Harvest Volatility Management LLC Sells 7,492 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,492 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,863,681,000 after acquiring an additional 962,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PayPal by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $1,022,333,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.03.

PayPal Stock Up 1.6 %

PYPL stock opened at $61.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average of $68.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.29 and a 52 week high of $99.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.