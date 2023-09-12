Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for about 1.5% of Game Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 17,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,183 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $699,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,693 shares in the company, valued at $6,917,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $699,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,693 shares in the company, valued at $6,917,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,664 shares of company stock valued at $14,455,888 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.28.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

