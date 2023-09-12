Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (MHGU) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Sunday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Meritage Hospitality Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Meritage Hospitality Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MHGU traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.50. 1,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.12. Meritage Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $21.25.
Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Meritage Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $176.59 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritage Hospitality Group will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile
Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.
