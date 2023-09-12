abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (AJIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on September 29th

abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (LON:AJIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AJIT stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 647.50 ($8.10). The company had a trading volume of 10,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 638.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 610.93. abrdn Japan Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 505 ($6.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 698.50 ($8.74). The company has a market capitalization of £80.48 million, a P/E ratio of -303.99 and a beta of 0.56.

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

