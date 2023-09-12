InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

InPlay Oil Trading Up 1.9 %

IPO traded up C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.73. 105,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,581. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$244.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.63. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$2.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.04.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of C$39.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$45.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InPlay Oil will post 0.4347826 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of InPlay Oil from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

