Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Saturday, September 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Triumph Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ TFINP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34. Triumph Financial has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $26.53.
About Triumph Financial
