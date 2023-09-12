The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Price Performance
GRX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 12,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,592. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $10.98.
About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
