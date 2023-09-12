The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years.

GRX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 12,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,592. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $10.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 91,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

