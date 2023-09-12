Altria Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 35,389 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 62% compared to the typical daily volume of 21,877 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.98. 4,283,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,675,217. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.10. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 102.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

