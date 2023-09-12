Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Purchases 26,549 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 258,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,549 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.4% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Totem Point Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.41. 1,177,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,021,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $138.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.16.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.94.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $430,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $430,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $46,139.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,989 shares of company stock valued at $13,314,006 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

