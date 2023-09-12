Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Increases Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.0% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ASML. StockNews.com cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Societe Generale cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.18.

Shares of ASML traded down $9.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $618.39. 202,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,637. The company has a market cap of $244.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $683.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $673.48. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $771.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $1.6281 dividend. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

