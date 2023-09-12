Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Sells 474 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,495,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,245,185,000 after acquiring an additional 671,806 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $1,433,075,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Walt Disney from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.35.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,193,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,068,637. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.19 and a 200-day moving average of $92.03. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.