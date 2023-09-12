Falcon Wealth Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 8.1% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $32,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,310,000 after purchasing an additional 825,816 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.66. The stock had a trading volume of 253,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,278. The company has a market cap of $93.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $295.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.81.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

