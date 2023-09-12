First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,488 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $36,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $246,661,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWD traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.29. 386,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.46 and its 200-day moving average is $154.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

