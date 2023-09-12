OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Announces $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

OFS Credit has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years. OFS Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 198.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 198.2%.

Shares of OCCI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.12. 162,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.32. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the third quarter worth about $99,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in OFS Credit by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in OFS Credit in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of OFS Credit by 34.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

