OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Announces $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
OFS Credit has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years. OFS Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 198.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 198.2%.
OFS Credit Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of OCCI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.12. 162,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.32. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81.
Institutional Trading of OFS Credit
OFS Credit Company Profile
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
