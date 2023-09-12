Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Summit Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Summit Financial Group has a payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Summit Financial Group to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Summit Financial Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SMMF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,235. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45. Summit Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $29.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Summit Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Financial Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on Summit Financial Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Jill S. Upson purchased 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $45,898.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,755.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 334,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.