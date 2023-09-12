American Bank Incorporated (AMBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from American Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

American Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS AMBK remained flat at $16.66 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 846. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12. American Bank has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Get American Bank alerts:

About American Bank

(Get Free Report)

See Also

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for American Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.