American Bank Incorporated (AMBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from American Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
American Bank Price Performance
OTCMKTS AMBK remained flat at $16.66 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 846. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12. American Bank has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $19.50.
About American Bank
