Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on September 29th

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TOU stock traded up C$0.99 on Tuesday, hitting C$70.00. 240,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,799. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$52.34 and a one year high of C$84.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 51.66% and a return on equity of 22.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.6730219 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$81.45.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

