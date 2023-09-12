First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,384,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,815,023. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $111.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

