Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 12,100 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.1% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Pfizer by 32.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.0% in the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.92. 4,421,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,105,223. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.54 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $191.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.14.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.