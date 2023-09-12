First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 248,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $20,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.05.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $76.82. The stock had a trading volume of 876,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,772,708. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $95.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

